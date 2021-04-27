Police arrest Warren man who woman said beat her, held her hostage in home

The woman said at one point, Brandon Kniceley tied her to a bed with an extension cord

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing abduction and assault charges after a woman reported that he beat her and locked her in the basement of a home on Oak Street.

The 25-year-old woman, who at one time had a relationship with the suspect, told police that Brandon Kniceley, 22, punched her in the face after an argument, breaking her glasses.

She said he then locked her in the basement of the home and continued beating her throughout the night.

At one point, Kniceley tied her to the bed with an extension cord, according to a police report. She said he also threatened her with a knife.

She contacted police on Monday to report the incident.

According to the report, a family member of Kniceley, who also lived in the home, got him to release the woman and her young children who were also there.

Police said she was visibly frantic and shaken and had cuts around her wrists that appeared to be caused by some type of restraint. Police said the woman also had scrapes on her neck and bruises on her legs.

Police said at the home where the alleged incident occurred, officers found extension cords and a knife.

Kniceley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges on Monday.