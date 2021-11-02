Police arrest teen accused of fatal New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A teen wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Castle has been arrested.

In a post on their Facebook Page, the New Castle City Police Department says they have arrested Daniel Tweedlie, 18, of New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

Police say that he was arrested just after 12 a.m. Tuesday after members of the New Castle City Police Department and the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team surrounded a residence located on McCleary Avenue.

Police say that Tweedlie is being taken to the Lawrence County Jail on charges of criminal homicide and possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered.

Police say that charges stem from a deadly shooting back on Sunday, October 24, on Leasure Avenue in New Castle. Police say that the victim in the case was identified as Devon Thompson, 21, from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Police say that additional charges may be filed against individuals who may have aided Tweedlie while he was attempting to avoid being captured.