Police arrest suspect in stabbing of man in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect on charges related to a stabbing in Boardman last week.

Police arrested Orlando Matos-Carrillo during a traffic stop in Lordstown on Saturday.

Matos-Carrillo faces a felonious assault charge related to the stabbing of a man in the 3900 block of S. Schenley Ave. Police were called there last Thursday after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed but that his girlfriend wouldn’t take him to the hospital.

Police said Matos-Carrillo had already left before officers arrived, and the victim’s girlfriend and another man at the crime scene refused to give them any information. Police also found evidence that someone tried to clean up the area, according to a police report.

When questioned Saturday, Matos-Carrillo admitted to stabbing the man but said he did so in self-defense, according to the report. He showed officers his knee, where he had what was described in the report as a small puncture wound.

He asked officers to go to the hospital and told officers he was afraid to go earlier for fear he’d be sent to jail.

Police said the victim in Thursday’s stabbing had stab wounds on his arm, neck and thigh.

