Police arrest suspect in shooting near Warren gas station

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges related to a shooting earlier this month.

Police arrested 52-year-old Shawn Flowers on Wednesday afternoon.

Police charged him with shooting 22-year-old Richard Nichols on July 7.

According to a police report, shots were fired near the Sunoco gas station, and a black Lincoln sedan was seen quickly leaving the area.

Nichols later showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Flowers is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Thursday. He’s scheduled to appear in court again at 10:15 a.m. July 25.

According to jail records, Flowers has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail 20 times on 54 different charges.