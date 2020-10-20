Police arrest suspect in robbery of Warren bakery

A witness reported throwing pizza crust at the suspect and following him in his truck after the robbery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Warren bakery on Monday.

Just after 1 p.m., officers received a report that a suspect robbed Warren Baking Co. and that the suspect went westbound on Youngstown Road SE.

The owner of the store told police that she was in the back of the store when she heard a commotion. She went to the front and saw a man leaving out the front door after ripping the cash register from the wall.

An employee reported trying to stop the man but said he pushed her away. She said he grabbed some cash and jumped on a mountain bike, riding away from the store.

A witness said he threw pizza crust at the robber and followed him in his truck after the robbery but lost sight of him near the Trumbull Homes.

Officers caught up to the suspect, identified in a police report as 40-year-old Alexander Lough, and arrested him on East Avenue. Witnesses from the bakery identified him as the robber, according to a police report.

Police charged Lough with aggravated robbery and noted in their report that he was also wanted on a warrant out of Howland Township.

Police recovered the stolen money from Lough, according to the report.

