Police arrest suspect in pizza delivery driver shooting in Liberty

Tre Vaughn Powell is pictured here in a previous booking photo from 2020,

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting earlier this month of a pizza delivery driver.

Liberty Police have arrested Tre Vaughn Powell on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection to the shooting of Orlando Soto on April 15.

Soto had only worked at Domino’s for about a week when he was robbed by two men and shot while making what he thought was a legitimate delivery on E. Montrose Street.

Soto drove himself back to Domino’s. Another delivery driver took him to the hospital.

Earlier this week, police arrested a man who they say was the “lookout” for the robbery and shooting.

Jermaine Stroughter, Jr., 22, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday on charges of complicity to felonious assault, complicity to aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.