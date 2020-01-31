Police arrest suspect in Parkman gas station robbery

The man accused of robbing the BP gas station in Parkman is behind bars

PARKMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of robbing the BP gas station in Parkman is behind bars.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old David Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Euclid.

Authorities were able to track him down through a collaborative effort among several local law enforcement agencies.

Johnson is charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.

Additional charges are expected. Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said they are aware of seven robberies at this time, but Johnson is suspected of more.

Johnson is accused of robbing the BP gas station in Parkman on Jan. 18. During the crime, police say he ordered workers to the ground at gunpoint and robbed the store.

Johnson is also implicated in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station in Perry Township that happened two days before the Parkman robbery, according to information from WJW Fox 8.

After another robbery at a Dollar General in Euclid, authorities were able to get a better description of the vehicle Johnson was driving and tracked him down to his Euclid home on Wednesday where he was arrested.

Johnson was on parole at the time of his arrest after serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, according to WJW.