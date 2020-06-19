Marshals arrest suspect in double shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a double shooting Monday that killed a man and injured another in Youngstown is now in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Daron Randolph about 9:30 a.m. today at a home on East Lucius Avenue. Randolph will be booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Warrants were issued Thursday for Randolph on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault for the shooting Monday that killed Kiondre Davis, 27, and wounded his cousin.

Officers called about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a 319 E. Florida Ave. home found Davis on the front porch and the other victim in the kitchen.

Reports said a man was seen running through the backyard after the shooting, tucking a gun into his pants.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said investigators know why Davis was killed but they do not want to release a motive at this time.

They were able to identify Randolph as a suspect after interviewing the surviving victim in the hospital, Blackburn said. He is expected to recover.

The city has now either made an arrest or cleared nine of their 14 homicides this year.

In 2019, the city recorded 20 homicides.