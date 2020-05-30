Police arrest suspect in deadly Farrell stabbing

Breaking News
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County authorities have arrested a suspect in the death of the 41-year-old Natasha Talley around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The suspect’s name is not being released yet, but it is the person of interest who was detained earlier Saturday afternoon.

Talley was found dead Friday around 2 a.m. in her apartment with what looked like stab wounds.

Two small children in the home at the time were not hurt.

More than a dozen troopers with the State Police Major Crimes Unit were brought in to oversee processing of the scene and lead the investigation.

