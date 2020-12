Detectives say he robbed the TCF Bank located in the Giant Eagle Plaza on Elm Road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Friday in connection to a bank robbery that took place in Warren last Tuesday.

According to detectives, Warren police arrested Charles Herald, 36, Friday. Newton Falls police assisted in the arrest.

Herald is accused of slipping the teller a note and taking off with the money.

Herald is in the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of robbery.