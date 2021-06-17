Police arrest suspect charged in Austintown robbery last year

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges related to a robbery in Austintown last year.

Raymond Johnson, Jr., 28, is charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. A warrant for his arrest was issued in September, but Johnson wasn’t arrested until Wednesday.

According to a police report, Johnson is the suspect in a robbery at T/A Travel Center on Seventy-Six Drive on August 18.

A clerk told police two men entered the store around 4:25 a.m. She said one of them asked where the trash bags were and the other asked to use the store’s phone to make a call. She told police she dialed the number and handed him the phone, but he only said, “Hello,” and no other conversation was heard.

She said the men walked around the store for a bit, then one of them came up to her and demanded money from the register, reaching into his sweatshirt as if he had a gun.

According to the report, the clerk told the men she couldn’t open the register, so one of them began filling a trash bag with electronics from the store.

A customer reported seeing the men leave in a tan truck.

Officers spotted the suspect’s truck on Interstate 680 southbound near Meridian Road, where they began chasing it. The truck eventually lost control and crashed near the Oakwood entrance ramp. The passengers jumped out of the car carrying bags of merchandise and ran from the scene, according to the report.

Officers were not able to catch the men who ran.

Police arrested the driver, Irving Wilkerson, and another passenger, Wendell Penny.

Officers reported finding a bag of Chips Ahoy cookies, Skittles and unopened energy pills in the vehicle.

Police said Penny had a warrant. Wilkerson was charged with complicity to robbery and failure to comply with a police officer.

Wilkerson’s trial in the case is scheduled to begin in August, while Johnson is due in court for his arraignment June 21.