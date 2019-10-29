Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man, leaving him unconscious in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect Monday who they say assaulted a man and left him in the middle of the street in downtown Youngstown earlier this year.

Zachary Bailey, 26, is charged with felonious assault.

Police said on July 28, police were called to the Wick Tower on W. Federal Street for a man who had been knocked out and left in the middle of Phelps Street.

Witnesses reported seeing a man punch the victim. Earlier, witnesses also reported that the same suspect attacked the man in front of Suzie’s, stomping on the victim’s head.

Police said surveillance video showed the assault and the suspect walk into one of the apartments afterward. Police were unable to find him immediately after the incident, but a felony charge was filed against Bailey on Friday.