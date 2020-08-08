Police arrest suspect, say charges will be filed for murder in Sharon

Police said they'll be filing homicide charges against 20-year-old Ezra Daye

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman early Saturday morning in Sharon.

At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 500 block of Sherman Ave., where they found a woman had been shot in the head.

Crews took the victim, 23-year-old Kelli Johnston, to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. She passed away from her injuries.

Johnston has addresses listed in Sharon and Masury, according to police.

During their investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Ezra Daye, a resident of the apartment, on unrelated warrants.

Police said they’ll be filing criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms and fugitive from justice charges against Daye.

Further information wasn’t released Saturday, and a photo of Daye wasn’t available.

Daye is being held in the Mercer County Jail, pending his arraignment on the charges.