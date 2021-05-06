Police arrest Niles woman on robbery charges

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman is facing robbery and other charges stemming from a reported robbery last year.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, called police on May 5, 2020 to report that two men attacked him and stole headphones from him while he was walking in the area of Robbins and South Cedar avenues.

He reported that a dark gray Cobalt approached him, and he recognized the driver, who he said was a mutual friend. He said she had two men with her, one of which he recognized as her boyfriend.

The victim told police that the men got out of the vehicle. One of the men held his hands behind his back and the other kicked him in the stomach and punched him in the face, according to a police report.

Police said the victim was bleeding from his face, and he had multiple missing teeth.

Officers picked up one of the suspects, 19-year-old Hannah Loza, on Wednesday during a traffic stop, according to a police report.

She’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, complicity, falsification and obstructing official business.

Liam Chiodi, 21, who was also listed as a suspect in the police report was convicted of attempted robbery in the case earlier this year. In March, he was sentenced to five years of probation, according to court records.

The police report did not list the name of the other male suspect.