Police arrest Niles man on rape, kidnapping charges

by: WKBN Staff

Joshua Vigorito, charged with kidnapping and rape in Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Niles man Wednesday on rape and kidnapping charges. 

Joshua Vigorito, 32, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

According to a police report, the charges stem from a sex offense that happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Ann Avenue. 

The victim is a 25-year-old woman, according to police.

The investigation began after dispatch received a call from a woman, reporting that someone beat her up and tried selling her. 

Police said they couldn’t provide further information on Wednesday. 

