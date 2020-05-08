Police arrest Niles man, accused of chase

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing charges after police say he led officers from several area departments on a chase.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, a Niles officer tried pulling over 38-year-old Thomas White, who police reported was driving without headlights on Niles Vienna Road.

Earlier in the evening, a man living on Vienna Avenue told police that White had rammed his garage door with his car. He called police, but White left before officers arrived, according to a police report.

Police said White wouldn’t pull over, speeding up to 60 to 75 miles per hour as he turned down Vienna Avenue. Officers lost sight of him as he turned onto E. State Street after nearly hitting an ambulance that was responding to an overdose call, according to the report.

While officers were looking for White, they received a call from one of White’s family members that he was at a trailer park in Weathersfield. Dispatchers received reports that White was ramming a trailer with his vehicle and tried to run over his brother and sister-in-law.

Police then spotted White driving through Lordstown, and one officer reported seeing White pull out a knife.

Officers arrested him at Austintown Warren Road and Salt Springs Road after throwing down stop sticks, which flattened the vehicle’s tires.

White is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and aggravated menacing.