Police arrest Mercer County man accused of rape

A 30-year-old Stoneboro woman reported that Kenneth Williams drove her to a secluded area and raped her

VERNON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Sandy Lake man is facing rape charges following an investigation in Crawford County.

Kenneth Williams, 46, was jailed on charges of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault and persons not to possess firearms.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 30-year-old woman from Stoneboro contacted police on May 21, reporting that Williams drove her to a secluded location in Vernon Township, where he raped her. She said he had a firearm with him at the time, which he didn’t use during the assault. She said he later sold the gun, according to the report.

Police reported taking Williams into custody three days later.