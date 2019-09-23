Police arrest masked suspects in Boardman gas station robbery

Employees didn't realize the store had been broken into until they came to work

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two suspects in the robbery of a Boardman gas station over the weekend.

Two masked men broke into BP on Route 224 in Boardman around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

A surveillance photo shows one of them wearing a clown mask.

Employees didn’t realize it happened until later that morning when they came to work.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jermaine Stroughter at his Boardman home.

He and a teen boy are charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. More charges could be filed later.