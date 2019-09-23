LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 6

Police arrest masked suspects in Boardman gas station robbery

Local News

Employees didn't realize the store had been broken into until they came to work

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Boardman Township Police Department Facebook

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two suspects in the robbery of a Boardman gas station over the weekend.

Two masked men broke into BP on Route 224 in Boardman around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

A surveillance photo shows one of them wearing a clown mask.

Employees didn’t realize it happened until later that morning when they came to work.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jermaine Stroughter at his Boardman home.

He and a teen boy are charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. More charges could be filed later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com