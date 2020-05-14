Police arrest man who reports say claimed to be Jesus while naked in Warren Twp. roadway

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Township police arrested a man who is facing several charges after reports that he was naked in the middle of the roadway, claiming to be Jesus Christ.

Police picked up Nathan Ackerman on a warrant Wednesday. They found him sitting in a vehicle parked behind a home in the 300 block of Florine Ave., where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to investigators, the 40-year-old Leavittsburg man was spotted naked in the area of Eagle Creek and Templeton roads.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist Warren Township police after they say Ackerman refused to comply with officers.

Investigators said Ackerman identified himself as Jesus and at one point, lunged at an officer, hitting one of them.

Crews were called to treat the injured officer and evaluate Ackerman who was transported to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Ackerman’s arrest after he didn’t show up to a court appearance, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of public indecency, assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business and posted bond, according to court records.