Police arrest man trespassing in Newton Falls, claiming to be an angel ridding the house of demons

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man for trespassing at a Newton Falls home Friday after he claimed he was an angel trying to rid the house of demons.

Police were called to a residence in Newton Falls early Friday morning in response to the owner of the house reporting a man outside talking.

Police arrived at a house on Richmond Avenue where they spoke with a man who lives there. He said he leaves for work at 5 a.m., and when he left Friday morning, there was a man standing on his property.

He told police that the man identified himself as the “Mark angel,” according to a report, and he was there to remove the demons from his house.

Police later identified the man as Daniel Pigg.

The resident said Pigg continued walking toward him, ignoring commands to exit the property. According to a report, Pigg told the resident, “I’ll be back at 4:30,” and then began walking westbound on Richmond Ave.

Police spoke to the caller who told them Pigg returned and stood on the porch after her husband left. She told police Pigg continued to order her to let him into the residence. The caller said her father-in-law arrived and Pigg left heading west again.

The report said police began checking the area. They found a man matching the residents’ description around Russel Street and La France Street standing in the roadway.

Police asked the man if he had been on Richmond Ave., according to a report, to which he said, “Yes, I was walking, nothing wrong.”

Police also asked if he had been told to leave a house. The man said he had.

While police patted him down for weapons, Pigg became argumentative and tried to pull away, the report said. Police placed him in handcuffs. A report said the officers could smell alcohol on him.

Pigg became verbally aggressive after police positively identified him, saying, “You just met the most dangerous angel,” according to a report.

Police told Pigg of the complaint of him refusing to leave a house. Pigg said he had left, but police told him he returned, to which Pigg said, “Yes, with permission to rid the house of demons.”

Police arrested Pigg for criminal trespassing. No illegal items were located on Pigg’s person.

A report said Pigg began screaming about being arrested for trespassing, saying “delusional statements” police say did not pertain to the incident.

When told he could not go back to the residence, Pigg said he would go back when he left jail.

Police transferred Pigg to the Trumbull County Jail without further incident. Pigg was given a mandatory court date for Monday.