Police arrest man they say was dealing drugs in Warren neighborhood

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a man after officers reported witnessing a drug deal.

Police took 19-year-old Michael Wright into custody Tuesday afternoon while investigating complaints of drug activity on South Street and Oak Knoll Avenue SE. Officers received reports that a drug dealer was selling drugs to people in cars and on foot in the area.

Officers surveilling the area reported seeing Wright make a quick exchange with another driver on South Street.

Police pulled Wright over in the 700 block of East Avenue after they say he initially evaded an officer who was trying to make a traffic stop, according to a police report.

According to the report, Wright was found to be driving without a valid license, and he had a warrant for his arrest out of Niles.

Police said he had about 50 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl in his pocket. Officers also reported finding a digital scale, $56 in cash and a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Police said Wright had three cell phones on him, which were ringing continuously during his arrest.

Wright is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of drug trafficking, failure to comply with a police officer and on alleged traffic violations.

