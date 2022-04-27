GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man after they say he handed a Girard court security officer a can of beer and then left with another person’s belongings.

Officers were called to the police station last Wednesday morning for a report of a drunk and disorderly man. According to a police report, the man had left with a bag of another person’s belongings after handing the security officer for the court an unopened Busch beer.

Police say the man, 54-year-old Charles Kohut, was later spotted sitting in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Hubbard Township. The vehicle was parked behind Boardman Medical Supply on N. State Street.

Police said Kohut appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He told officers that the vehicle was his and he was just trying to get to court, the report stated.

Officers found two open Busch beers in the cupholders of the vehicle as well as the bag of belongings taken from the court in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police arrested Kohut on charges of theft, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property.

According to court records, the receiving stolen property charge was later amended to an attempt charge at the request of the vehicle’s owner. The vehicle was returned to the owner, and Kohut was ordered to pay fines and court costs as well as receive a drug, alcohol and mental health assessment.

He pleaded not guilty to the other two charges, and that case is still pending in the court.