AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Austintown early Tuesday morning.

Marcus J. Grandberry, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a criminal trespass charge after a domestic disturbance call around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to reports.

Grandberry was involved in an argument with the mother of his child at a home on the 500 block of Westgate Blvd., reports said.

Dispatch told the officers upon arrival that Grandberry had an active warrant for a felony domestic violence charge out of Boardman, and his child’s mother said he would run from the police, reports said.

When police arrived, they heard Grandberry and his child’s mother arguing from the back of the house when Gradberry then ran, according to reports.

Reports said police searched the nearby yards and garages for Grandberry, where he was found hiding in a detached garage on the 4100 block of Westmont Drive.

Grandberry claimed he ran because he was unsure if his child’s mother had called for police and he was nervous, reports said.

The child’s mother said nothing physical happened between her and Grandberry during the domestic disturbance.