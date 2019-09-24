Police arrest man on charges related to robbery near Eastwood Mall in Niles

A 20-year-old Newton Falls woman said a man robbed her at knifepoint, taking her purse

William Harris, charged with robbery in Niles at the Eastwood Mall.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man who they linked to the robbery of a woman near the Eastwood Mall.

The robbery was reported around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to a police report, a 20-year-old Newton Falls woman said a man robbed her at knifepoint, taking her purse.

Another police report said the same suspect stole three golf clubs from Dicks Sporting Goods that day and ran from the store.

William Harris, 44, was listed in the police report as the suspect. He was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge.

He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $500,000 bond.

