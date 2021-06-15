Police arrest man on arson charge after fire at former Cortland golf course

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing arson, breaking and entering and criminal trespass charges after a fire at a former golf course in Cortland.

Thomas McIntire, 44, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on the charges Tuesday morning.

His arrest came after an investigation of a fire at the now-closed Walnut Run Golf Course on E. Main Street.

Crews were called there just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a barn behind the golf course caught fire. Crews closed the roadway nearby while fighting the fire.

According to initial reports from dispatch, McIntire was spotted walking near the area and had what appeared to be burns on his hands. He told investigators that it was frostbite, according to the dispatch report.

We’re working to get more information on the fire and the arrest. Check back here for updates on this developing story.