Police arrest man in Trumbull County after apartment burglary

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in jail after police say he took money from a man in his apartment.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to an apartment in the 4500 block of Berkshire Dr. SE after a report of a burglary there.

The victim told officers 23-year-old Steven Wilson robbed him.

He said Wilson asked him for gas money, so he gave Wilson $20. After that, Wilson jumped on him and they fell to the ground, the victim told police.

He said Wilson grabbed his wallet, then ran out of the apartment. The victim tried to run after him but couldn’t catch up.

Officers then went to a house on Bane St. in Warren Twp. to look for Wilson. They knocked on the front door, saying they were looking for Wilson, but no one answered, according to a police report.

They opened the door, which was unlocked, and yelled into the residence but didn’t go inside. Police said a man yelled back that he was in the bathroom and to hold on.

Officers said Wilson came out but lied about what his name was.

He was arrested on a warrant and faces charges including failure to comply, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, felonious assault, theft and burglary.

A second person was arrested on an unrelated drug warrant.