Police arrest man following gunfire investigation in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man during an investigation of shots fired in Warren.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an officer on patrol in the area of Parkman Road and Summit Street reported hearing seven to 10 shots fired nearby. The officer drove to the area of Tod Avenue and Orlo Street, near the old St. Joseph Hospital, where the shots had been heard.

The officer reported seeing two vehicles pulling away from the area and stopped one of the vehicles on Riverview Street, according to a police report.

Police said three women were in the car, and a man was standing near the driver’s window.

According to the report, the women told police that they had been at Sheetz and showed the officer a food bag from there. They said they stopped when they saw their friend, Javon Bell, 22, walking in the area.

The officer noted in the report that Bell appeared nervous and eventually admitted to having a gun in his pocket. The officer also reported smelling gunpowder.

Nine shell casings were recovered from the area of Tod Avenue near Orlo Street.

The officer believed that Bell had been the one who fired the shots in the area and that the women weren’t involved.

Police arrested Bell on charges of discharge of a firearm near prohibited premises and carrying a concealed weapon.

The report noted that officers are pursuing charges as several people in the city had been struck by stray bullets recently, including an elderly woman who was killed and a woman who was hit in the chest from a round fired two blocks away.