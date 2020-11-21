Police arrest man connected to stray bullet that hit Canfield child

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a stray bullet that hit a Canfield child in August.

Michael Soles, 48, was arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapons. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told First News that Soles is charged in connection to an investigation in August, where a stray bullet hit a child in his driveway on Orchard Park Drive.

A group of children and adults were playing catch around 7:30 p.m. when one of the boys thought he’d been stung on the arm by a bee. While bandaging the injury, his parents realized what it was.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he recovered from his injuries.

According to Greene, they are still investigating if Soles was the one who fired the shot.