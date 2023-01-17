BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man and reported finding blood on the walls and floors of a home during an investigation of a stabbing in Boardman.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 500 block of E. Western Reserve Rd. to investigate the stabbing. Officers reported finding blood stains in the living and dining room areas. The victim had blood stains on his pants and a cut on his hand, according to a police report.

The victim told police that his stepson, 35-year-old Brian Smith, II, stabbed his hand with a kitchen knife after an argument over money, the report stated.

The report states that the victim admitted to having a machete at the time, but he said he had it for protection as he has had previous incidents with Smith. He said he did not raise the machete toward anyone while he held it by his side.

Police questioned Smith and witnesses at another location on E. Western Reserve Road, and they said Smith’s stepfather had been waiving a machete around at which time he and Smith began fighting. At some point, Smith stabbed the man with a kitchen knife, they told police. Smith then grabbed the machete and left with it, the report stated.

Police confiscated the knife and machete from an upstairs apartment.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video of the incident that confirmed the victim’s version of events and that Smith was the primary aggressor. Officers arrested Smith on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence and found that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Erie County, Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday morning, and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 31.