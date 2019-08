John Farris, III was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a felonious assault charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man, charged with shooting a woman in Youngstown in June.

John Farris, III, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a felonious assault charge.

Farris was listed as the suspect in the shooting of Urrayne Bulls on June 23.

A witness told police a man shot Bulls while they were in her 2005 Ford Expedition, which was parked on a side street on the south side.

The witness drove Bulls to the hospital, according to a police report.