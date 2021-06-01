Police arrest man after car chase across Youngstown, finding loaded AK-47

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found an AK-47 loaded with a 100-round drum magazine Sunday in the area where a man police said led them on a chase through three sides of town, who they arrested.

Tori Letlow, 30, of LaBelle Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said officers were called about 2:20 p.m. Sunday to a 1721 Lansdowne Blvd. store on the east side for a report of two suspicious men in a car in the parking lot.

When officers arrived reports said one of the men was wearing a ski mask and the other was putting on a ski mask.

When they saw a cruiser, the car pulled out of the parking, lot but when an officer tried to pull the car over, it would not stop.

Instead, police were led on a chase to the north side, back to the east side, then the south side before police lost sight of the car in the Southern Boulevard area.

The car was found in an abandoned lot on Hilton Avenue, reports said.

Reports said an officer from Mill Creek MetroParks Police found Letlow, who was still wearing a ski mask, at East Ravenwood Avenue and Market Street. He led police on a short foot chase before he was caught.

Police searched the area before they found the AK-47, reports said. Officers also found a holster for a handgun nearby as well.