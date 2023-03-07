HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Wayland, Ohio was taken into custody in Howland Tuesday morning after a brief standoff with police.

David Hurd is being taken to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of breaking and entering and assault.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said officers were called to a home on DeForest Road around 10 a.m. after a homeowner found a stranger, now identified as Hurd, in a trailer attached to his garage. The homeowner told police that the man stabbed him in the hand with an unknown object.

When officers arrived, Roberts said Hurd told police that he had a firearm. Additional officers from a specialized unit in Niles were called in to assist and took Hurd into custody.

No weapon was found in the trailer.