Police arrest man accused of using counterfeit bills at local Home Depot stores

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man Tuesday after they were called to a Boardman Home Depot on reports that a man tried to purchase merchandise with counterfeit bills.

An employee told police that two men had entered the store and one of them attempted to use counterfeit money to make a purchase. The employee also said that the suspects had done this at several Home Depot stores in the area over the last few months.

According to the report, the employee said the suspects had been to a Salem Home Depot earlier that same day. There, they purchased approximately $400 worth of power tools with counterfeit one hundred dollar bills, the report said.

When police arrived at the Home Depot on Southern Blvd., the two suspects were still inside the store.

Police detained one suspect when he exited the store. They did not identify him in their report.

Inside, the second man, identified as Marcus Shelton of New York City, attempted to purchase power charges worth approximately $337 with four one hundred dollar bills that the cashier determined were fake.

Shelton left the store, throwing the bills on the ground outside and began walking through the parking lot where police arrested him, according to the police report.

Police found more counterfeit bills in the suspects’ car.

The Home Depot employee had surveillance footage for police and said he had been “following” the suspects for the past several months as they passed counterfeit money at several Home Depot stores in the area, the report said.

He told police he wanted to pursue charges against Shelton since he attempted to knowingly make a purchase with the counterfeit bills.

Shelton faces charges of theft by deception and counterfeiting. He was transported to the Mahoning County Jail.

Boardman police, Home Depot loss prevention and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating.