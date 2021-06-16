Police arrest man accused of stealing eyeglasses from Boardman businesses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man they believe was responsible for stealing eyeglasses from a couple of Boardman businesses as well as for other thefts in the township.

Alvin Traylor, III, 54, was wanted on several warrants for theft charges.

According to reports, Traylor is believed to be the suspect in thefts from Lee Eye Center on Market Street and Bloomberg Eyecare on Boardman-Canfield Road.

On April 13, police say Traylor came into Lee Eye Center with a woman who was inquiring about making an appointment. A worker reported that they saw eyeglasses sticking out of the man’s pocket when the two left the business.

The employee then noticed that three pairs of eyeglasses were missing, including two pairs of Juicy Couture glasses and one pair of Calvin Klein glasses.

On April 21, police say Traylor was with a woman again when they stole 12 pairs of eyeglasses from Bloomberg Eyecare.

According to reports, Traylor was also the suspect in a theft at Macy’s and at Dollar General.