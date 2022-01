WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man who they say fired gunshots at a woman’s car early Sunday morning in Warren.

Police were called to the 500 block of Douglas Street NW in Warren just after 4:30 a.m., according to a police report. The report gave no other details.

Meko Howard, 30, is charged with having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence and failure to comply.

Howard is in the Trumbull County Jail.