EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine police and members of the Human Trafficking Task Force arrested a local pastor on Monday night.

Aaron Newell faces charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Police picked up Newell as part of an undercover sex sting. Investigators say he responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, arranging to meet an undercover officer at a specific location, where he was arrested.

According to the police, Newell is a pastor at Niles Christian Assembly. He is listed as the lead pastor there on Niles Christian Assembly’s website.

Newell appeared in court Tuesday morning, pleading not guilty to the charges. His bond was set at $2,500, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 5.