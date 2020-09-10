Police arrest former Liberty firefighter on drug charges following investigation

Joshua Cleland faces charges of drug possession, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A former Liberty Township firefighter is in the Trumbull County Jail following a drug investigation.

Joshua Cleland was booked into the jail Thursday on possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability and persons who may sell, purchase or distribute drug charges.

The charges came following an investigation of Liberty firefighter John Beard’s overdose death on April 12.

An internal investigation found that firefighters, including Cleland, were using and trading drugs on the job.

Cleland and firefighter Justin Graham have since resigned, and Capt. Cathy Macchione was demoted. Capt. Chris Olson agreed to retire as part of a separation agreement.

As part of the following criminal investigation, officers searched Cleland’s home on Warner Road in Vienna. Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force commander Larry McLaughlin said inside, investigators found multiple guns and other illicit items.

Cleland’s booking photo wasn’t immediately available.

