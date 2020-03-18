Police arrest girlfriend of Youngstown double-homicide defendant

Courtney Hall, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Akron

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The girlfriend of a man accused of a double homicide in February was arrested Tuesday on complicity to aggravated murder charges.

Courtney Hall, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a Ghent Road in Akron and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. She is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Youngstown Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said he could not get into specifics as to why Hall was charged.

Hall is the girlfriend of John Brunner III, 30, who has addresses in Akron and Warren. He is charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the Feb. 29 shooting deaths of Cierra Morris, 25 and her father LeRoy Morris, 58, in their West Judson Avenue home.

Police have not commented on a motive for the slayings other than to say they were the result of a domestic dispute.

Cierra Morris and Brunner had a child together, police said.

Brunner has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest. He waived a preliminary hearing in his case in municipal court and his case is now bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.