Police arrest doctor after fight with another physician at St. Elizabeth in Boardman

According to the police report, the fight was over a patient's care

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a doctor after a fight with another physician turned physical at St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

According to a Mercy Health police report, an officer was contacted Wednesday afternoon by the facility’s chief medical officer. He reported that two doctors had been involved in a fight over a patient’s care.

A heart doctor told police it started after he sent a text message to Dr. Daniel Barton, asking why he stopped giving a patient medication that he prescribed to the patient. He said Barton is a kidney doctor.

He said he later followed up with Barton, who he said accused him of sneaking behind his back to continue the medication. He added that Barton told him that he should try answering his phone as he tried calling him about the patient that he f***ed up, according to the report.

He also told police that after asking Barton not to raise his voice, Barton shoved him causing him to almost fall over. An RN and another employee separated the two, according to the report.

The doctor told police that he believed that Barton would have punched him if the other employees hadn’t intervened.

Police also interviewed the two employees who intervened, reporting that they saw Barton shove the other doctor.

Barton was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on an assault charge Thursday and later released.

According to Mercy Health, Barton isn’t employed by them. He has his own practice in Boardman, Associates in Nephrology.

Mercy Health also released the following statement: