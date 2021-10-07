Police arrest Boardman man with multiple warrants after robbery allegations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after two women reported that he attacked and tried robbing one of them on Sunday.

The women said they were at a friend’s house in 7300 block of W. Parkside Dr. in Boardman when the incident happened. They said the suspect, 40-year-old Matthew Reisen, is a family member of their friend.

According to a police report, Reisen reportedly asked the women if they “had weed” and when they responded that they don’t smoke marijuana, he allegedly put one of the women in a chokehold and tried stealing her purse.

The other woman threatened to call police during a struggle over the purse, and Reisen yelled at them to leave his home, according to the report. The report states that Reisen then pushed one of the women, causing her to almost fall down the porch steps as she was leaving.

During this time, the women reported that Reisen was yelling threats toward them.

Police said the woman that Reisen was accused of attacking had red marks on her neck and chest area.

During the investigation, police found that Reisen had five warrants for his arrest on charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, harassment by an inmate, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Officers arrested Reisen at the Pour House on an unrelated assault charge. He was additionally charged with aggravated robbery, menacing and assault for the incident involving the two women, the report stated.