AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a bank robbery suspect after a chase.

He was taken into custody Tuesday on Route 11 north of Mahoning Avenue.

During the process of taking the suspect in to custody, traffic on both sides of the roadway was backed up.

Investigators seized a maroon-colored SUV that he was driving.

U.S. Marshals and Austintown police were involved in the arrest after the brief chase.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.