Police arrest alleged ‘lookout’ in Liberty robbery, shooting of delivery driver

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect charged in connection with the shooting of a pizza delivery driver in Liberty.

Jermaine Stroughter, Jr., 22, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday on charges of complicity to felonious assault, complicity to aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators say he helped plan the robbery and acted as the “lookout.” He had a loaded gun at the time, investigators say.

Stroughter appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday on the charges.

Stroughter is facing charges in connection to the shooting and robbery of a delivery driver, Orlando Soto, Sr. on April 15.

Soto had only worked at Domino’s for about a week when he was robbed by two men and shot while making what he thought was a legitimate delivery on E. Montrose Street.

“After five minutes of them yelling at me, demanding money and everything, I ended up finding my wallet, handed it to them, and they end up pushing me on the ground. Thirty seconds later, I hear a gunshot pop. I ended up getting shot,” Soto told WKBN last week.

Soto drove himself back to Domino’s. Another delivery driver took him to the hospital.

Domino’s was giving the police department $5,000 in reward money for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men involved in the robbery and shooting.