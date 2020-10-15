Police arrest 4, find handgun and ammo during searches in Youngstown

Police and parole agents searched a house on Chattanooga and a car that was pulled over at Indianola and Griselda avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and parole agents in Youngstown found ammunition and a handgun Wednesday during two separate searches.

About 3 p.m., they were searching 1630 Chattanooga Ave. when they found a box with 100 9mm rounds, two magazines loaded with 9mm ammunition and a 9mm handgun.

Reports say the homeowner, 25-year-old Daniel Daviduk, Jr., admitted he handled the gun. He is not allowed to be around guns because he is on parole from the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

His father, 42-year-old Daniel Daviduk, Sr., was also in the home and is also on probation.

Both men, along with a third man on probation — 51-year-old Christopher Troisi — were all booked into the Mahoning County Jail on probation violations.

Then about 3:15 p.m., an officer pulled over a car 42-year-old Jeffrey Rox was driving at W. Indianola and Griselda avenues for not having a license plate.

A records check found Rox had two probation violations out of Cuyahoga County.

Police searched his car after he was arrested and found a box with 40 9mm rounds and a bag of 7.62mm rounds.

Rox was booked into the Mahoning County Jail with a hold for Cuyahoga County adult parole.

