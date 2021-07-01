Police arrest 4, board up 3 homes while raiding 4 homes in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence earlier Thursday evening on Youngstown’s south side.

Four people were arrested as four houses in a row were raided simultaneously.

It happened on Griselda Avenue near Indianola Avenue, which is one block east of Glenwood Avenue.

Sgt. Larry McLaughlin of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force says officers were serving several search warrants. The FBI was also involved.

One person was arrested on gun charges, and three others were taken in on warrants.

We also saw crews boarding up three of the four homes because of code violations.