Police arrest 3 while investigating drug activity in 2 Youngstown houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police serving search warrants Thursday afternoon investigated drug activity at two separate South Side houses where they found two guns and drugs while arresting three people.

Arrested on drug charges about 3:50 p.m. at the 600 block of Samuel Ave. home were Torrence Mosley, 21, who lists the home as his address, and Henry Lee Robinson, 28. An address was not available for Robinson.

Inside the home, members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found a loaded 9mm handgun, a 19-round magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition, a scale, various pills, a money counter and $3,520 cash, four bags of fentanyl, a jar of marijuana and 14 suboxone strips.

At about 5:30 p.m., police arrested Kelli Coffer, 37, on drug charges and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm while serving a warrant at his West Boston Avenue home.

Reports said Coffer and another man pulled away from the home in an SUV as police pulled onto his street and it was pulled over a short distance away.

Inside the home, police found a loaded .22-caliber handgun, several rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, marijuana, crack cocaine, fentanyl and 57 pills.

Mail was found in the home addressed to Coffer as well, reports said.

Coffee has 2012 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on drug trafficking charges which prohibit him from owning or being around firearms.