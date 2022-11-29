YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a man who was shot late Monday on the South Side is in serious condition but expected to survive.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Simon said officers answered a gunshot sensor call there as well as several 911 calls for gunfire in the area when they found the victim.

Investigators said they believe the man was shot inside a home and then made his way outside.

There are suspects, Simon said. He said there were several people inside the house where the man was shot, and there was an argument beforehand.