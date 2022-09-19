YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fatal shooting happened outside a downtown Youngstown bar early Sunday morning. On Monday, we spoke with Lieutenant Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department, as well as a downtown business owner, about the events leading up to the shooting and how they think the incident will affect downtown businesses.

Monday evening, friends and family of the 32-year-old victim, Yarnell Green, gathered outside of O’Donald’s, where the shooting happened, for a balloon release to honor his life.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Lt. Awad, Green and a group were arguing inside the bar and were separated and kicked out.

“Shortly after the argument, we had… the suspects appeared to be waiting for the victim on Federal Street. As soon as he appeared, they shot six to eight rounds at him,” Lt. Awad said.

Green was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Awad says they’re looking into multiple suspects. One of those suspects, 23-year-old Johnny Serrano, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder.

Johnny Serrano

Lt. Awad says more than 25 people witnessed the suspects waiting for Green.

“What we do know was that there are multiple witnesses. We have numerous cameras downtown. We do have suspects in mind,” Lt. Awad said.

Downtown businesses were all evacuated following the shooting.

“Us restaurant owners are not happy right now,” said Eddie Moses, co-owner of V2 Wine Bar & Trattoria.

Moses says he’s nervous for the safety of his staff and patrons and is concerned about how this will affect business.

“We’re very, very concerned. This is not a good situation for us down here right now. My phone rang off on Sunday. I lost a lot of reservations for dinner and that. People do not want to come down, they’re afraid,” Moses said.

Lt. Awad, however, says…

“The downtown area was adequately staffed, so was the rest of the city at the time of the event. So I just want to stress that the downtown is safe. This was a targeted event,” Lt. Awad said.

Lt. Awad says the “on-site” mentality has been an ongoing problem.

“It doesn’t matter where it occurs. It could be downtown Youngstown, it could be the Canfield Fair, that as soon as you see somebody you want to fight or shoot, these suspects, these people don’t even care where they harm people,” Lt. Awad said.

In 2020, Green was shot along with four others inside a home in Struthers. Four-year-old Rowan Sweeney died, and police say the crime was connected to a robbery.

“We don’t believe that it was directly related to that, even if the parties may have been involved in that or the victims of that,” Lt. Awad said.

Lt. Awad says the downtown area was completely staffed — they had numerous officers inside bars and walking down Federal Street. He said they had one officer show up within 20 seconds of the shooting and then had two additional officers show up within 30 seconds of the shooting.

YPD and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call YPD or CrimeStoppers. All tips can be anonymous.