Police and Hubbard Twp. trustees at standstill in contract negotiations

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Time is running out in Hubbard Township. Trustees and the police union there still have no deal.

Hubbard Township administrators and the police union are at a standstill when it comes to their negotiations as the clock winds down on their current contract.

Union representatives with FOP Lodge 85 and trustees met for another negotiation session Monday morning, however, they were unable to come to an agreement.

Township officials have said they’re running out of money.

Even with levy dollars starting to come in, it won’t be enough to keep the department going.

The union disagrees, saying a forensic accountant found there would still be money in the budget.

“A deal was not able to be reached. We anticipate scheduling a fact finding here shortly,” said President of FOP Lodge 85 Christopher Gifford.

“The next step is basically looking into all the options that we have and then securing a date for a town hall to let our residents know that the trustees do have a responsibility,” said Trustee Rick Hernandez.

The contract expires on Dec. 31.