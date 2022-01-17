PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Perkins Township police officials and state agents are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Monday at a Kalahari Resort employee housing unit.

Police say they received the call shortly after midnight Monday.

The incident happened near the 5900 block of Milan Road. When officers arrived they found a male with a single gunshot wound. The male died at the scene, police say.

“Right now we do not know if he worked at Kalahari,” said Police Chief Vince Donald. “We are trying to figure that out and contact the victim’s family.”

The chief said he believes the shooting happened during a party.

The chief says they requested agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist and process the crime scene.

No arrests have been made yet. More information is expected to be released soon.