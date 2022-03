YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a heavy police and ambulance presence at a gas station in Youngstown on Sunday night.

It’s near the corner of South Avenue and Dickson Street, near I-680.

Youngstown Police said a man was taken to the hospital after he told police he was driving on I-680 and was shot by another person driving in the same direction.

His injuries are unknown.

Five Youngstown police cruisers and two ambulances are on the scene.